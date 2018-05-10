FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
May 10, 2018 / 11:11 AM / in 2 hours

Syrian army command says three killed in Israeli strikes: Syrian tv

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - The Syrian army command said on Thursday its anti-aircraft defenses had destroyed the biggest part of a “successive wave” of Israeli rockets fired at its army bases, adding that the strikes had killed three people and injured several others.

In a statement on Syrian state television, an army spokesman said the strikes had also destroyed a radar station and weapons depot. It gave no details of the locations that were hit by Israel overnight.

Israel said it attacked nearly all of Iran’s military infrastructure in Syria on Thursday after Iranian forces fired rockets at Israeli-held territory for the first time.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.