May 10, 2018 / 12:42 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

White House condemns Iran rocket attacks against Israel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday condemned Iran’s “provocative rocket attacks” from Syria and supported Israel’s right to defend itself.

“The Iranian regime’s deployment into Syria of offensive rocket and missile systems aimed at Israel is an unacceptable and highly dangerous development for the entire Middle East,” the White House said in a statement.

It said Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps “bears full responsibility for the consequences of its reckless actions.”

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Franklin Paul

