July 25, 2018 / 3:36 PM / Updated 5 minutes ago

Islamic State publishes photos of alleged Syrian pilot's body

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State published on Wednesday photos of what it said was the body of the pilot of a Syrian aircraft that Israel says it shot down after crossing into the occupied Golan Heights.

The militant group posted four photos, one of which showing a mutilated body and three of pieces of metal, some still smoldering, on its Nasher news agency site. It was not immediately possible to verify the authenticity of the pictures.

Israel had said it shot down the Syrian warplane after it crossed into the occupied Golan Heights on Tuesday, but Damascus said the jet was fired on as it took part in sorties against rebels within Syria.

Reporting by Ali Abdelaty, writing by Sami Aboudi; editing by David Stamp

