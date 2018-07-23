Israel says it fired 'David's Sling' interceptor at rockets launched in Syria

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel’s launched its “David’s Sling” air defense system on Monday as a precaution against rockets fired within neighboring Syria, setting off sirens in northern Israeli communities, the military said.

The rockets fell inside Syrian territory and were part of internal fighting, a military statement said. It did not elaborate on whether they had been shot down by the two interceptors launched by David’s Sling, a mid-range Israeli system jointly manufactured by U.S. firm Raytheon.

Israel has been on high alert as Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s Russian-backed army advances against southern rebels, bringing it close to the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Israeli leaders have said they worry that Assad may try to defy a 1974 demilitarization deal on the Golan or allow his Iranian and Lebanese Hezbollah allies to deploy there.