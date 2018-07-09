Israel threatens 'harsh response' to any Syrian forces in demilitarized Golan

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel threatened a “harsh response” on Monday to any attempt by Syrian forces advancing against southern rebel areas to deploy in a Golan Heights frontier zone that was demilitarized under a U.N. monitored armistice between the neighboring foes.
“For our part we will sanctify the 1974 disengagement agreement, and there too we will insist that every last letter be abided by, and any violation with meet a harsh response from the State of Israel,” Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman told his parliamentary faction in broadcast remarks.
