July 9, 2018 / 11:57 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Israel threatens 'harsh response' to any Syrian forces in demilitarized Golan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel threatened a “harsh response” on Monday to any attempt by Syrian forces advancing against southern rebel areas to deploy in a Golan Heights frontier zone that was demilitarized under a U.N. monitored armistice between the neighboring foes.

People walk near the Israel-Syria border line as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Israel July 7, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

“For our part we will sanctify the 1974 disengagement agreement, and there too we will insist that every last letter be abided by, and any violation with meet a harsh response from the State of Israel,” Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman told his parliamentary faction in broadcast remarks.

Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Toby Chopra

