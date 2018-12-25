Syrian air defenses confront Israeli missiles above Damascus: state TV

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian air defenses on Tuesday confronted Israeli missiles above Damascus and downed most of them before reaching their targets, state TV quoted a military source as saying.
“Our air defenses confronted hostile missiles launched by Israeli war planes from above the Lebanese territories and downed most of them before reaching their targets,” the military source said. An arms depot was hit and three soldiers were injured due to the attack.
Reporting by Dahlia Nehme; editing by Jonathan Oatis