BEIRUT (Reuters) - Israeli missiles targeted the T4 air base in Homs province in an attack on Sunday night, Syrian state media said citing a military source.

“Our air defense systems thwarted an Israeli aggression and brought down a number of missiles that were targeting the T4 airport,” it cited the military source as saying.

The air defenses hit one of the “attacking planes and forced the rest to leave” Syria’s air space, it added.