French Mirage, Rafale jets and frigates involved in Syria strikes: source

PARIS (Reuters) - French Mirage and Rafale fighter jets were involved in air strikes on Syria together with four frigate warships, a presidency source said on Saturday.

A fighter jet prepares to land on RAF Akrotiri, a military base Britain maintains on Cyprus, April 14, 2018. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

This included an air defense frigate, three multi-mission frigates, Mirage 2000 jets, Rafale, AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control System) and support and supply assistance, the source said.

The strikes were aimed at a research center and two production sites, the source said.

The air strikes are over but the military is ready to act upon request, the source said.