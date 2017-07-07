FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Russia, U.S. and Jordan agree to back ceasefire in southwest Syria: Petra
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 7, 2017 / 5:33 PM / a month ago

Russia, U.S. and Jordan agree to back ceasefire in southwest Syria: Petra

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Russia, the United States and Jordan have agreed to back a ceasefire in southwestern Syria and the truce will take effect on Sunday, Jordan's state news agency Petra said on Friday.

It cited government spokesman Mohammed Momani as saying that based on "arrangements reached in Amman, a ceasefire will take place along a line of contact agreed upon between Syrian government forces and associated troops on one side and rebels on the other."

A U.S. official said earlier that the U.S., Russia and regional countries had reached a ceasefire deal in southwestern Syria.

Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Andrew Heavens

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.