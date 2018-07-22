FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 22, 2018 / 6:45 AM / in an hour

Jordan allows passage to 800 Syrian civil defense workers on humanitarian grounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - Jordan said on Sunday that it had allowed the UN to arrange the entry and passage of 800 Syrian civil defense workers whose lives were in danger after a government offensive that regained rebel-held parts of southern Syria, a foreign ministry spokesman said.

The kingdom agreed to a request by Britain, Germany and Canada to give the White Helmet workers temporary asylum in the kingdom before settlement in the West on humanitarian grounds, Mohammad al Kayed the spokesman said.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; editing by Jason Neely

