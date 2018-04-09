FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
April 9, 2018 / 4:03 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Jordan condemns "barbaric chemical attack" in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - Jordan on Monday condemned the “barbaric chemical attack” on Douma in Syria and urged the international community to take the “right decision” against perpetrators.

State news agency Petra quoted government spokesman Mohammad al Momani as saying it backed any move by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to open an “immediate comprehensive investigation” into the attack it said had “killed tens of innocent civilians”.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.