April 14, 2018 / 11:04 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Jordan says political solution only path to stability in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - U.S. ally Jordan on Saturday said only a political solution would guarantee the stability of Syria and the territorial integrity of the war-torn country.

“Continued violence will only lead to more violence, conflict, fighting and displacement whose victim is the Syrian people,” government spokesman Mohammad al-Momani said in a statement carried by state-news agency Petra.

The statement did not refer to dawn air strikes on Syria conducted by the United States, France and Britain.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; editing by Jason Neely

