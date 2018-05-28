FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 28, 2018 / 12:41 PM / Updated an hour ago

Jordan says U.S., Russia agree 'essential' to preserve southern Syria truce

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - Jordan said on Monday it was discussing developments in southern Syria with Washington and Moscow and that all three parties agreed on the need to preserve a “de-escalation” zone they brokered last year and which has reduced violence.

A senior official who requested anonymity told Reuters the three countries that signed last year’s deal to create the zone “saw eye to eye” on the need to preserve it as a key step to “accelerate efforts to reach a political solution” in Syria.

The truce — the first U.S. peacekeeping effort in the war under Donald Trump’s presidency — has reduced violence in a particularly sensitive region that includes Syrian territory bordering Israel.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Catherine Evans

