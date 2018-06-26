FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 26, 2018 / 1:05 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Jordan's border to stay closed to fleeing Syrians: foreign minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Jordan will keep its borders shut and the United Nations can help Syrians fleeing violence in the south inside their own country, Jordan’s foreign minister said on Tuesday.

“There is no presence of displaced people at our border and the movement has been toward the inside,” Ayman Safadi also said in a Twitter posting.

The United Nations said earlier on Tuesday that at least 45,000 people had fled fighting in Syria’s southwestern Deraa province, heading toward the frontier with Jordan.

Reporting by Ellen Francis; editing by John Stonestreet

