September 13, 2018 / 12:07 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Syria and Jordan begin talks on opening vital border crossing

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - Jordan and Syria held their first technical talks on opening a major border crossing in southern Syria that was recaptured from the opposition last July, a Jordanian official source said on Thursday.

Damascus, which took back the crossing from the opposition, hopes to reopen the Nassib route vital to its hopes of reviving Syria’s shattered economy and rebuilding in territory under its control.Amman also hopes the opening of the border crossing will reactivate billions of dollars of annual transit trade between Europe and Gulf markets across Syria.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

