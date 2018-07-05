FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 5, 2018 / 3:19 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Syrian military digs in close to Jordan border: RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Syrian military has dug in close to the border with Jordan in Syria’s Deraa province, Russia’s RIA news agency cited its reporter as saying on Thursday.

It said the Syrian army was dug in across a six-kilometer (3.73 mile) line.

Dark smoke rose over areas held by Syrian rebels near the border with Jordan on Thursday as President Bashar al-Assad’s Russian allies unleashed heavy air strikes and government forces sought to advance on the ground.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrew Osborn

