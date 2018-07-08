FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 8, 2018 / 9:00 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

U.N. says displaced Syrians leave zone near Jordan border crossing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - Almost all displaced Syrians at the Nassib-Jaber crossing have left the Jordanian border and returned to Syria, Anders Pedersen, the U.N. resident and humanitarian coordinator in Jordan, said on Sunday.

Jordanian border crossing, Jaber is seen in the city of Mafraq, Jordan July 7, 2018. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Several thousand people fleeing an army offensive against rebels in southwest Syria had congregated in a free zone near the crossing.

The United Nations says the fighting uprooted more than 320,000 people in the past two weeks, including 60,000 gathered near the border with Jordan and thousands more seeking shelter at the frontier with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Reporting by Suleiman al-Khalidi; Editing by Dale Hudson

