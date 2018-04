BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker urged the Syrian government to end its use of chemical weapons in a statement released on Saturday following U.S., French and British air strikes on Syria.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker gestures during a news conference after a meeting with Slovakia's Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini in Brussels, Belgium, April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Walschaerts

“This was not the first time that the Syrian regime has used chemical weapons against civilians but it must be the last,” Juncker said.