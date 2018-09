MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Syria’s rebel-held Idlib with members of Russia’s Security Council on Friday, the RIA news agency cited the Kremlin as saying.

FILE PHOTO: A man watches as smoke rises after what activists said was an air strike on Atimah, Idlib province March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah/File Photo

Putin told the Security Council he was concerned by militant activity in the last major rebel-held stronghold in Syria, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was cited as saying.