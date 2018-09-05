FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 5, 2018 / 10:22 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russia says summit to help clarify military situation in Syria's Idlib: TASS

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s deputy foreign minister said on Wednesday that the military situation in the Syrian rebel-held province of Idlib would become clearer after a summit in Tehran on Friday, the TASS news agency reported.

“I think the situation from a military point of view will become clearer after, among other things, the leaders of the three guarantor states (Russia, Iran, Turkey) hold talks on Friday (September 7),” Sergei Ryabkov told a news conference.

Reporting by Tom Balmforth and Andrey Ostroukh. Writing by Andrey Kuzmin; Editing by Andrew Osborn

