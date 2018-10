MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss conditions for the return of refugees to Syria at a summit next week in Istanbul of the leaders of Russia, Turkey, France and Germany, the Interfax news agency cited the Kremlin as saying on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a session of the annual Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi, Russia October 18, 2018. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

Putin also plans to discuss the reconstruction of infrastructure in Syria at the summit on Oct. 27, the Kremlin was cited as saying.