BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria’s foreign minister said on Monday the government’s next target after recovering Syria’s Idlib from rebels was the area east of the Euphrates, indicating territory held by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

“After Idlib our target is east of the Euphrates,” said Walid al-Moualem, adding that the area, like all parts of Syria, had to return to Syrian sovereignty.