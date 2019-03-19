Syrian Kurds accuse Assad of policy of 'oppression and violence'

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian government’s threat to recover the Kurdish-led region of northern Syria through force unless it submits to state rule shows Damascus is determined to pursue a policy of “oppression and violence”, the Kurdish-led administration said.

The threat was made by Syria’s defense minister at a news conference on Monday alongside his Iranian and Iraqi counterparts. The U.S.-allied Kurdish-led administration said the statements showed Damascus wanted to “avoid peaceful, democratic solutions” to the Syrian conflict.