FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Kyrgyz President denies he's in talks to send troops to Syria: Interfax
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 24, 2017 / 10:13 AM / 2 months ago

Kyrgyz President denies he's in talks to send troops to Syria: Interfax

Kyrgyzstan's President Almazbek Atambayev addresses a news conference in Berlin, April 1, 2015.Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev has not conducted negotiations on sending peacekeeping troops to Syria during his visit to Moscow, Interfax news agency quoted Atambayev as saying on Saturday.

Last week, the head of the defense committee in the lower house of Russia's parliament said that proposals were being drafted for troops from Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan to join a Russian-led peacekeeping operation in Syria. Kazakhstan later denied it was in these talks.

"This question was not raised at all, neither during narrow-format meetings - we had a dinner with (Russia's President) Vladimir Vladimirovich (Putin) for two and a half hours - the question was not raised at all," Atambayev told reporters.

Atambayev added that such a move, if it ever comes to discussion, would require a United Nations resolution among other approvals.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.