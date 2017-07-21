FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian refugees flee fighting at Lebanese-Syrian border: security source
#World News
July 21, 2017 / 8:10 AM / a month ago

Syrian refugees flee fighting at Lebanese-Syrian border: security source

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian refugees fled on Friday from camps located in an area of the Lebanese-Syrian border being targeted in an offensive by Hezbollah and the Syrian army, and the Lebanese army is facilitating their passage, a Lebanese security source said.

It was not clear how many refugees had fled the camps in the Juroud Arsal area, the source said. Thousands of Syrian refugees live in the area, which is outside the Lebanese town of Arsal and straddles the Lebanese-Syrian border.

"The army is facilitating the passage of the displaced with supervision from U.N. delegates," the source said.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Hugh Lawson

