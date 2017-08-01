FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hezbollah, Nusra Front prisoner swap has happened: Lebanese official
August 1, 2017 / 10:15 PM / in 14 days

Hezbollah, Nusra Front prisoner swap has happened: Lebanese official

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Three recently captured fighters from Lebanon's Hezbollah group were released by Syrian Nusra Front militants early on Wednesday in exchange for three individuals held by Lebanon, Major General Abbas Ibrahim, head of Lebanon's General Security, told Reuters.

Ibrahim told Reuters Lebanese authorities had received the three Hezbollah fighters and had handed over three individuals requested by the Nusra Front.

The exchange took place just before 1 am Beirut time (2200 GMT).

Reporting by Laila Bassam; Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by James Dalgleish

