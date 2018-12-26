Lebanon condemns Israeli strikes against Syria

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s foreign ministry condemned on Wednesday Israeli air raids against Syria from its airspace and said it supported Syria’s right to defend its sovereignty.

Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil has instructed Lebanon’s envoy to the U.N. to submit a complaint to the Security Council against the “dangerous Israeli violations that threaten stability in the region”, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The statement also said Israel’s raids posed a danger to commercial air traffic that could have caused a major civil aviation disaster.

Israeli war planes that flew from Lebanon carried out attacks with missiles on unspecified targets near Damascus, the Syrian capital, on Tuesday and injured three Syrian soldiers, Syrian state media quoted a military source as saying.