May 10, 2018 / 6:32 AM / in 34 minutes

Israeli defense chief hopes fighting with Iran in Syria over for now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said on Thursday he hoped the latest round of violence with Iran on the Syrian frontier was over.

Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman attends the Herzliya Conference, in Herzliya, Israel, May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Nir Elias

“I hope we finished this chapter and everyone got the message,” Lieberman said at the Herzliya security conference near Tel Aviv.

Iranian forces in Syria had launched a rocket attack on Israeli army bases in the Golan Heights early on Thursday, Israel said, prompting one of the heaviest Israeli barrages in Syria since the conflict there began in 2011.

Slideshow (2 Images)

Lieberman said Israel hit “almost all the Iranian infrastructure in Syria.”

He said none of the Iranian rockets struck inside Israeli-held territory, and they either fell short or were shot down by Israeli defenses.

On the Golan Heights, Israeli schoolchildren went to class as usual on Thursday morning and sirens had sent residents into shelters overnight.

Reporting by Jeffrey Heller, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch

