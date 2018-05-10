FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
May 10, 2018 / 7:23 AM / Updated 13 minutes ago

France's Macron calls for de-escalation after overnight strikes in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron called for a de-escalation of tensions in the Middle East on Thursday after Israel said Iran had launched an overnight rocket strike from Syria on an Israeli military base and that it had responded with its own missiles.

French President Emmanuel Macron attends a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe monument in Paris, France, May 8, 2018. Francois Guilllot/Pool via Reuters

“The president has been kept regularly updated. He calls for a de-escalation in the situation,” Macron’s office said in a statement.

Macron will discuss the Middle East in a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel later on Thursday, the Elysee said.

(This version of the story was corrected to make clear Israel says Iran launched strike, not Syria)

Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.