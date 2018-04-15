France's Macron says persuaded Trump to maintain troops in Syria

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday said he had convinced U.S. President Donald Trump to maintain troops in Syria, as he defended France’s participation in joint air strikes.

French President Emmanuel Macron poses on the TV set before an interview with RMC-BFM and Mediapart French journalists at the Theatre National de Chaillot in Paris, France, April 15, 2018. Francois Guillot/Pool via Reuters

In telephone calls before the Saturday airstrikes, Macron said he had persuaded Trump not to pull out of Syria. “We convinced him it was necessary to remain there,” he said.

“We have complete international legitimacy to act in this framework,” Macron said in an interview broadcast by BFM TV, RMC radio and Mediapart online news. “We have three members of the (United Nations) Security Council who have intervened.”