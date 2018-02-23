Macron says has hopeful of getting U.N. resolution on Syria truce

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday he was hopeful that the United Nations Security Council would call for a ceasefire in Syria.

Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel appealed to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin -- whose military intervention in Syria gave President Bashar al-Assad the upper hand in the seven-year-old conflict -- to stop bombardments of the rebel-held pocket of eastern Ghouta.

Macron added that he would continue his efforts to mediate if a ceasefire proved to be impossible.