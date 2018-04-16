FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 16, 2018 / 4:17 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK PM May: Do not doubt our resolve to prevent normalization of chemical weapons

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said Britain was determined to prevent the use of chemical weapons becoming normalized, responding to questions in parliament about her decision to authorize air strikes against Syria.

Asked whether she could order new strikes if chemical weapons were found to have been used in the future, May said: “Nobody should be in any doubt of our resolve to ensure that we cannot see a situation where the use of chemical weapons is normalized.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James, editing by Estelle Shirbon

