April 10, 2018 / 4:46 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

May, Trump and Macron say: World needs to respond to suspected chemical attack in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May agreed with U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday that the world needed to respond to reports of a chemical weapons attack in Syria, Downing Street said.

May, who held separate calls with the two leaders on Tuesday, agreed that reports of a chemical weapons attack in Syria were “utterly reprehensible” and if confirmed, represented further evidence of the appalling cruelty shown by the regime of Bashar al-Assad.

“They agreed that the international community needed to respond to uphold the worldwide prohibition on the use of chemical weapons,” a spokeswoman from May’s office said after the call.

Reporting by William James, editing by Kate Holton and Guy Faulconbridge

