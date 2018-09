BERLIN (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will discuss Syria and Ukraine during a meeting in Berlin on Friday, a spokeswoman for the German Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

“Syria of course will be one of the topics, the endeavor to find a diplomatic solution, and Ukraine will be discussed,” the spokeswoman told a news conference.