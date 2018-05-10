FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 10, 2018 / 11:51 AM / Updated an hour ago

Syrian FM: Israel attack shows 'start of new phase' - state media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that Israel’s latest move towards “direct confrontation ... indicates the start of a new phase of aggression against” Damascus.

“This aggressive conduct by the Zionist entity ... will lead to nothing but an increase in tensions in the region,” state news agency SANA cited an official in the ministry as saying.

Israel said it hit Iran’s military infrastructure in Syria after Iranian forces fired rockets at Israeli targets near the border for the first time. There was no immediate comment from Tehran.

Reporting by Ellen Francis, editing by Larry King

