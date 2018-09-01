FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
News Maps
September 1, 2018 / 11:08 PM / Updated an hour ago

Syrian state media denies blasts caused by Israeli strikes

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Syrian state media said blasts heard from the direction of a military air base near Damascus early on Sunday were caused by an explosion at a munitions dump due to an electrical problem, not by Israeli strikes.

The state media quoted a Syrian military source as saying, “Mezzeh air base has not been exposed to any Israeli aggression.”

Earlier an official in the regional alliance supporting Damascus said blasts were caused by missile strikes targeting the base and by Syrian air defense systems responding. A war monitor, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said the explosions resulted from Israeli air strikes, and that they caused deaths and injuries.

Editing By Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.