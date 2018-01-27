FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 27, 2018 / 2:11 PM / in a day

U.N. Syria mediator to attend peace conference in Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - United Nations Syria mediator Staffan de Mistura will attend a peace conference in Russia next week, the United Nations said on Saturday.

“The Secretary-General is confident that the Congress in Sochi will be an important contribution to a revived intra-Syrian talks process under the auspices of the United Nations in Geneva,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement. 

Western powers and some Arab states believe the conference in Sochi is an attempt to create a separate peace process that would undermine the United Nations’ efforts and lay the groundwork for a solution more suitable to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his allies Russia and Iran.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Mark Potter

