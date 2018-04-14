FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
April 14, 2018 / 8:40 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Morocco deplores Western air strikes on Syria, demands political solution  

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RABAT (Reuters) - Morocco, a Western partner, deplored U.S.-led air strikes against Syria for complicating the conflict, the foreign ministry said on Saturday.

U.S., British and French forces struck Syria with more than 100 missiles on Saturday, targeting what they called chemical weapons sites in retaliation for a poison gas attack.

“Past experiences taught us that military options, including air strikes, no matter how justified they might be, will only complicate political solutions, worsen the suffering of civilian victims and exacerbate anti-Western sentiments,” it said in a statement.

The kingdom condemned “in the clearest terms” the use of chemical weapons against Syrian civilians but said the Syria conflict needed a political solution.

Reporting by Ahmed El Jechtimi; Editing by Ulf Laessing and Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.