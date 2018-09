BEIRUT (Reuters) - Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said on Thursday that his group will keep its military presence in Syria as long as Damascus wants.

FILE PHOTO: Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah gestures as he addresses his supporters via a screen in Beirut, Lebanon August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

“We will stay there (in Syria) even after the settlement in Idlib ... as long as the Syrian government wants ... we are staying there until further notice,” Nasrallah said in a televised speech.