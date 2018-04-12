NATO's chief calls for access to site of poison gas attack in Syria

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday said those responsible for a poison gas attack in Syria must be held accountable and urged Damascus to allow access to the site.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the use of chemical weapons,” Stoltenberg said. “We call on the Syrian regime and its backers to allow full and unimpeded access to international medical assistance and international monitoring.”

“Those responsible must be held accountable,” he said.