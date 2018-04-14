FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 14, 2018 / 9:57 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

U.S., France, Britain to brief NATO allies on Syria on Saturday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The United States, France and Britain will brief NATO envoys on Saturday about their coordinated air strikes on Syrian government targets overnight, an alliance official said.

FILE PHOTO: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a news conference with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

The meeting of the 29 ambassadors to NATO is expected to start at around 1300 GMT.

NATO was not involved in the strikes, but NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Saturday in a statement that he supported the strikes.

“This will reduce the regime’s ability to further attack the people of Syria with chemical weapons,” Stoltenberg said.

Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Jason Neely

