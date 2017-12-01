FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suspected al Qaeda fighters among four Syrians arrested in Netherlands: prosecutors
December 1, 2017 / 3:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

Suspected al Qaeda fighters among four Syrians arrested in Netherlands: prosecutors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Two men suspected of having fought for an al Qaeda-linked group in Syria were among four Syrian migrants arrested in the Netherlands, Dutch authorities said on Friday.

The national prosecutor’s office said in a statement that the two men were from 2012-2015 members of the Nusra Front, which the Dutch government designates as a terrorist group, and had traveled to the Netherlands as “refugees” in 2015.

A third Syrian man was arrested in possession of four kilograms of marijuana while the fourth had traveled to the Netherlands using fake documents in 2017.

All four remain in custody, the statement said.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Catherine Evans

