Syrian opposition chief says Sochi does not serve political process
#World News
November 24, 2017 / 9:56 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Syrian opposition chief says Sochi does not serve political process

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - The chief negotiator of Syria’s main opposition said early on Saturday that Russia’s proposal to hold a congress of the Syrian government and opposition in Sochi did not serve the political process.

Nasr Hariri called on the international community, including Russia, “to focus all our work on serving the political process according to the U.N.-sponsored Geneva track in order to save time and achieve the desired goal”.

Reporting By Stephen Kalin and Suleiman al-Khalidi; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
