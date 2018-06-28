FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 28, 2018 / 11:42 AM / in an hour

Syrian opposition negotiator decries U.S. 'silence' over offensive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - Syria’s chief opposition negotiator Nasr al-Hariri on Thursday decried “U.S. silence” over a Syrian government offensive in southwest Syria, where Washington agreed a “de-escalation” zone last year with Jordan and Damascus’ ally Russia.

Speaking in Riyadh, he said that only a “malicious deal” could explain the lack of a U.S. response over the government’s Russia-backed campaign in the southwest, after Washington used military force against attacks on allies elsewhere in Syria.

Reporting By Sarah Dadouch in Riyadh, writing by Angus McDowall in Beirut; editing by John Stonestreet

