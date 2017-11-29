Syrian opposition wants Russian pressure for peace within six months

GENEVA (Reuters) - Syria’s opposition wants Russia and other states to put real pressure on President Bashar al-Assad to engage in peace talks in Geneva to produce a political solution within six months, the the opposition delegation chief said on Wednesday.

Nasr al-Hariri Head of the Syrian Negotiation Commission (SNC) attends an interview with Reuters aside of the Intra Syria talks in Geneva, Switzerland November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

“We want more pressure on the regime to engage in the negotiation and continue in the negotiation to reach a political solution in six months, as (U.N. Security Council Resolution) 2254 says,” Nasr Hariri told Reuters.

Related Coverage Russia accuses U.S.-led coalition of trying to partition Syria