LIMA (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, in Lima for the Summit of the Americas, abruptly changed his schedule on Friday night and returned to his hotel, as the U.S. considers its response to a suspected chemical attack in Syria.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence arrives at the airport for upcoming Summit of the Americas in Lima, Peru April 13, 2018. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Pence was supposed to attend the opening banquet at the summit but departed suddenly.