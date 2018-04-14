FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 14, 2018 / 6:58 PM / Updated an hour ago

Pence says Syria would have a 'price to pay' for more chemical attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Saturday Syria would have a “price to pay” if its military conducts another chemical weapons attacks.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence poses at the family photo of the VIII Summit of the Americas in Lima, Peru April 14, 2018. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

At a Latin American summit in Lima, Peru, Pence said President Donald Trump “made clear that the United States of America is prepared to sustain this effort to reestablish the deterrent framework that exists in order that the Syrian regime and its patrons know there will be a price to pay if chemicals weapons are used again against men, women and children.”

Reporting by Roberta Rampton in Lima; Joel Schectman in Washington; editing by Diane Craft

