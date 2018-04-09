U.S. not conducting air strikes in Syria 'at this time': Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon said on Sunday it was not conducting air strikes in Syria “at this time,” formally denying a Syrian state television report that the U.S. military had fired missiles at a Syrian government air base.

“At this time, the Department of Defense is not conducting air strikes in Syria,” the Pentagon said in a statement. “However, we continue to closely watch the situation and support the ongoing diplomatic efforts to hold those who use chemical weapons, in Syria and otherwise, accountable.”