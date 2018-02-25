FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
World News
February 25, 2018 / 11:15 AM / Updated 18 hours ago

Pope says Syria being 'martyred', urges humanitarian aid for Ghouta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Sunday said Syria was being “martyred” by continued attacks killing civilians in the eastern Ghouta district, calling for an immediate end to violence and access to humanitarian aid.

“All this is inhuman,” Francis told tens of thousands of people in St. Peter’s Square for his weekly blessing. He spoke hours after the United Nations adopted a resolution demanding a 30-day truce across Syria to allow aid access and medical evacuation.

“In these days my thoughts have often been taken up by the beloved and martyred Syria,” he said, noting there had been thousands of civilian victims of violence that had not spared even hospitals.

“You can’t fight evil with another evil,” he said, asking his listeners to join together in a moment of silent prayer.

Francis called for an immediate end to the violence so food and medicine can get in and the sick and wounded can leave.

Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by John Stonestreet and Dale Hudson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.