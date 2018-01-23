FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#World News
January 23, 2018 / 8:16 PM / in 2 hours

Kremlin, after Putin-Erdogan call, says Syria's sovereignty must be respected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that President Vladimir Putin had discussed Turkey’s military operation in Syria’s Afrin with his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan by phone and that Syria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty had to be respected.

The Kremlin also said in a statement that both men had stressed the importance of continuing their two countries’ joint work to try to find a peaceful resolution to the Syrian crisis.

Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.